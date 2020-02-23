CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97,716.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $97,716.00 and $98,548.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.62 or 0.02908657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00228656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00143084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

