DATA (DTA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $94,406.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. DATA has a market cap of $3.85 million and $94,406.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Ethfinex and DDEX. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.62 or 0.02908657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00228656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00143084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bibox, DDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

