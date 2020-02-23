Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0210 on Major Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $7,712.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00048068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00481217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $634.04 or 0.06541374 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00064088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

