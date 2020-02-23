Delphy (DPY) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. Delphy has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $70.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.25 or 0.02911981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00229397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.