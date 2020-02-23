Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $131.05 Average PT from Analysts

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. 2,011,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average is $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

