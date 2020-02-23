DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.00-1.04 for the period. DiamondRock Hospitality also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRH. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,114,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,409. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

