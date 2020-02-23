Dimecoin (DIME) One Day Volume Hits $247.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $247.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

