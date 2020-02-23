Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

DIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. CL King initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

NYSE DIN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.21. The company had a trading volume of 391,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,061. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.