Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.14 million.Dmc Global also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

NASDAQ BOOM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,216. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $571.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dmc Global from to in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

