Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $80-84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.32 million.Dmc Global also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Dmc Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 521,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,216. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. The company has a market cap of $571.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

