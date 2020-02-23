DubaiCoin Market Cap Reaches $319,498.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $319,498.00 and approximately $446.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024857 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015564 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014556 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023065 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007625 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006193 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

