Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Hits $277,853.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $277,853.00 and $102,804.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00008257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00042990 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00465266 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001397 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005802 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012473 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 854,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,423 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.