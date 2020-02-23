EchoLink (EKO) Price Reaches $0.0018

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. EchoLink has a total market cap of $898,668.00 and $68,387.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Huobi and Hotbit. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00047481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00480581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $638.66 or 0.06485623 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00061621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027676 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004969 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010237 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.