EDRCoin Price Down 0.1% This Week (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $50,529.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

