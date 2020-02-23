eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.56-4.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.02 million.eHealth also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.56-4.09 EPS.
eHealth stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.94. eHealth has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.81.
EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.90.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
