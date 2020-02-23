eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.56-4.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.02 million.eHealth also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.56-4.09 EPS.

eHealth stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.94. eHealth has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.90.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $3,181,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.