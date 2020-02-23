ELTCOIN Tops One Day Volume of $1,732.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $19,850.00 and approximately $1,732.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.02918566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00229517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002874 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

