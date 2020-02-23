Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $620.37.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total transaction of $141,202.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total value of $3,587,708.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,816 shares of company stock worth $13,170,605. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $655.99. 508,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,836. Equinix has a 52 week low of $417.25 and a 52 week high of $657.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $602.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.