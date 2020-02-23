Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $19.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Erytech Pharma an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Erytech Pharma alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ERYP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Erytech Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ERYP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 366. Erytech Pharma has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erytech Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erytech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erytech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.