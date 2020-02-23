Everex Market Cap Tops $6.56 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Everex has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and $556,587.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Huobi, Tidex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Everex has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everex

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, OKEx, Tidex, HitBTC, Mercatox, BX Thailand and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

