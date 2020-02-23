EXMR Price Up 9,902.1% Over Last Week (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One EXMR token can currently be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the US dollar. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002046 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000589 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

