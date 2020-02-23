Exosis (EXO) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Exosis has a market capitalization of $53,471.00 and approximately $26,360.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001581 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,846.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.86 or 0.02708205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.94 or 0.03872961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00780056 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00823629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00099095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009622 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00635350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 508,169 coins and its circulating supply is 343,169 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.