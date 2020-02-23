Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post $305.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.70 million and the lowest is $300.10 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $278.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

NYSE FICO traded down $10.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $409.48. The company had a trading volume of 300,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,283. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.63 and its 200-day moving average is $356.05. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $241.74 and a one year high of $436.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.09, for a total transaction of $1,479,425.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,420.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.46, for a total transaction of $1,772,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,211,924.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,491 shares of company stock valued at $41,814,482. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

