Fantom Reaches Market Cap of $16.71 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bgogo, DDEX and Hotbit. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $16.71 million and $6.62 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fantom has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.31 or 0.02912687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00229422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00142909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bgogo, Bilaxy, DDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

