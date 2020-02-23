Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.43–0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.55 million.Fastly also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.13) – $0.11) EPS.

FSLY stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,882. Fastly has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -33.01.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fastly from to in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.49.

In related news, Director David Hornik sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $1,935,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 116,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 425,027 shares of company stock worth $9,400,158 in the last ninety days.

