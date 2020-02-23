Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.13–0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $58-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.14 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.43–0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fastly from to in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.49.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,882. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01. Fastly has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

In related news, President Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $75,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,639 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 425,027 shares of company stock worth $9,400,158 over the last ninety days.

