First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.25-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of First Solar from to and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.31.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $8.73 on Friday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,695,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,408. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. First Solar has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. First Solar’s revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $468,129.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,653. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.