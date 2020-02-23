Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.96. Fiserv reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,927,120 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.49. 3,421,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,070. Fiserv has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.