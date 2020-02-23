FLETA Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.13 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. FLETA has a total market cap of $5.75 million and $5.13 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One FLETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.02918566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00229517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,256,714 tokens. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.