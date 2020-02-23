Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.34-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.485-2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.Floor & Decor also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.34 to $1.41 EPS.

NYSE FND traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FND. Wedbush boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.18.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

