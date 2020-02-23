Function X (FX) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001096 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and $2.01 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00050651 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00066289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,846.47 or 1.00027155 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00063813 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000658 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000419 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001191 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,693,986 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

