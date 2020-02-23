Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.49-3.52 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1939-1.1961 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.49-3.52 EPS.

GLPI stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,816. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.89.

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,801 shares of company stock worth $2,463,065. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

