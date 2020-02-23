Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Receives $160.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

IT traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.46. The stock had a trading volume of 466,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,087. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. Gartner has a twelve month low of $124.77 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.90.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Gartner’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,359 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $885,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $13,864,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

