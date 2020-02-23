General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $46.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 96,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,431,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. General Motors has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

