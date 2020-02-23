GET Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60,457.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $60,457.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

