Gexan (GEX) Price Reaches $0.0211

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a total market cap of $55,134.00 and approximately $3,698.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.94 or 0.01082660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00052004 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00214644 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00067096 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . The official website for Gexan is gexan.io . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

