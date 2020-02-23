Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% yr/yr to $2.88-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Gildan Activewear also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. TD Securities cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.92.

GIL stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.34. 1,684,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,531. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

