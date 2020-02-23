Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.84 million.Globant also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.74 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.80.

GLOB traded up $8.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28 and a beta of 0.87. Globant has a twelve month low of $67.60 and a twelve month high of $141.67.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

