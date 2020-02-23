Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.41 million.Globant also updated its FY20 guidance to at least $2.74 EPS.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $8.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.82. 823,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88. Globant has a one year low of $67.60 and a one year high of $141.67. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Globant alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.