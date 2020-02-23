Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.82-1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.07 million.Globus Medical also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE:GMED traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $55.35. 921,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,302. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

