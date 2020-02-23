GoByte Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,954.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $339,005.00 and approximately $9,954.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000098 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,983,823 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

