GridCoin Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $738.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 429,105,507 coins and its circulating supply is 398,452,475 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, C-CEX, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

