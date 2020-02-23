GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on GSX Techedu from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSX. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $2,116,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,897,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,869 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,001,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 2,459.3% in the fourth quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,056,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.72. 3,254,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. GSX Techedu has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 412.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

