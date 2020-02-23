Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,970 ($25.91).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLMA shares. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halma from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Halma in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 2,350 ($30.91) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Halma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

HLMA stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,227 ($29.29). 1,016,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,195. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,153.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,026.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

