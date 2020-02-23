Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. 982,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.01. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a current ratio of 29.13.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

