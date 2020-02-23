Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.39 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $70,192.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,818.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.63 or 0.02703135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.95 or 0.03876668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00782759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00827170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00099486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009625 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00636577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,784,006 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

