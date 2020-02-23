Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €87.42 ($101.65).

HEN3 has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

HEN3 traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €92.54 ($107.60). 515,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €92.58.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

