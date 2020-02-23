Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65 to $3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.70. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.65-3.75 EPS.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $67.54. 1,771,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.58. Henry Schein has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $73.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cleveland Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

