Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Given $28.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hometrust Bancshares an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 23,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,553. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $473.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Hometrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,286.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $34,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,419 shares in the company, valued at $862,345.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,202 shares of company stock worth $138,673 over the last ninety days. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 58.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

