Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.69-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5-10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.70 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.69-1.83 EPS.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.77. 3,623,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,297. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.75.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,694.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

