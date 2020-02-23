Humaniq (HMQ) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74,271.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Hotbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $74,271.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Humaniq

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Mercatox, YoBit, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

